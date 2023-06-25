Brita Stone

Brita Stone is a certified nurse midwife and advanced practice registered nurse.

 Whitney Turner

I don’t think I’ve ever met a woman who looks forward to her annual exam. We tend to anticipate an experience characterized by cold, fluorescent-lit rooms, invasive procedures, and overbooked providers.

It’s no wonder that so many of us feel uneasy about this essential aspect of our health maintenance, or avoid it altogether.

It’s time for a reimagining of this whole experience. Women deserve care that is welcoming, compassionate, and personal, where our providers have the time to listen to our concerns and discuss all of our options, where we can strategize practical ways to optimize our health, and all in an environment that is as pleasant and calming as it is safe and efficient.

Brita Stone is a Certified Nurse Midwife and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse. Sage Women’s Health is located at 2029 Village Lane in Solvang. If you’re interested in setting up an appointment call (805) 500-8056. Learn more at SageWomensHealthSYV.com.

