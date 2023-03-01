The calendar's change to March brings several new events, projects and programming changes to the Santa Maria Public Library system, many with a bit of spring flair. 

Starting on Monday, March 6, library patrons 18 or older will be able to pick up a free paper umbrella craft to-go-kit to make their own unique paper umbrella.  

Once your umbrella is completed, the library asks that you post a picture of your work on social media using the hashtag #santamaria_publiclibrary.

