The calendar's change to March brings several new events, projects and programming changes to the Santa Maria Public Library system, many with a bit of spring flair.
Starting on Monday, March 6, library patrons 18 or older will be able to pick up a free paper umbrella craft to-go-kit to make their own unique paper umbrella.
Once your umbrella is completed, the library asks that you post a picture of your work on social media using the hashtag #santamaria_publiclibrary.
The kits will be available at the Orcutt, Cuyama, Los Alamos and the main Santa Maria Public library branches. There is a limited amount of the to-go-kits and they will be handed out until supplies are gone.
Also new in March, DIY Cultural Traditions Book Kits will be available for pickup starting this Saturday from the Santa Maria Bookmobile and the library locations in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Cuyama.
The DIY kits include everything needed to create a unique book celebrating family and cultural traditions. They are available, while supplies last, in whole or in part from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
Change out your favorite reading light and get your copy of Maggie O'Farrell's Hamnet, a fictionalized account of William Shakespeare’s marriage to his wife, Agnes, and the death of their son, Hamnet, ahead of the Saturday, March 11 meeting of the Valley Reads Book Club.
Those interested in joining the meeting, can register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994. The club meets at 2 p.m. in the second floor Learning Loft of the Santa Maria Library located at 421 South McClelland Street.
And not to save the best for last, but this month also features the return of the library's 'cover to cover' spring reading program sponsored by In-N-Out Burger, which starts on March 4 and continues through April 29.
Visit the Library's online calendar of events for a full look at what they have planned for March, and follow them on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services.
Questions about these events, and others should be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.