Local teens, featured and contracted artists have completed a hand painted addition to the streets of Santa Maria, commissioned to commemorate the history and culture of the valley for residents and visitors traveling through the heart of the city. 

The 16-foot-high mural depicting the past, present, and future of the Santa Maria Valley is now adorning the former library building at the city Civic Center facing Broadway with scenes of oil fields, rich farmlands and a prominent depiction of wine grapes and grazing cattle.

Several cuts of meat sit atop a Santa Maria-style BBQ with a fire (presumably powered by red oak) slow-cooking the taste of the valley, while farmers and farmworkers work to bring the field crops to market. 

072523-smt-photo-new-mural-artwork-render 1

The mural, 16-feet high by 32-feet long, was painted on 16 4x8-foot panels by local teens, under the direction of artists Kym Cochran and Jonathan Smith, of The Environment Makers, Inc.

Teens participate in painting new mural to beautify Civic Center | Photos

Teens were invited to participate in a mural project depicting the past, present and future of Santa Maria. Artists learned paint application and blending techniques over a three day workshop at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

