Local teens, featured and contracted artists have completed a hand painted addition to the streets of Santa Maria, commissioned to commemorate the history and culture of the valley for residents and visitors traveling through the heart of the city.
The 16-foot-high mural depicting the past, present, and future of the Santa Maria Valley is now adorning the former library building at the city Civic Center facing Broadway with scenes of oil fields, rich farmlands and a prominent depiction of wine grapes and grazing cattle.
Several cuts of meat sit atop a Santa Maria-style BBQ with a fire (presumably powered by red oak) slow-cooking the taste of the valley, while farmers and farmworkers work to bring the field crops to market.
The colorful, large-scale artwork was painted along 32 feet of the building, on 16 4x8-foot panels by local teens, under the direction of artists Kym Cochran and Jonathan Smith, of The Environment Makers, Inc.
A relief in the bottom right hand corner of the work, depicting the types of strawberries that have made the Santa Maria Valley a large-scale exporter of the sweet berry, also includes the hands of someone who worked to pick them.
The installation of public art was coordinated by the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, as part of the City’s public arts program and its Smart City, Safe City vision to enrich the community’s quality of life with a sense of its arts, culture, and heritage.
Smith specializes in projection and light art and has worked in notable venues such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Sea Center at Stearns Wharf and many other Santa Barbara venues.
Cochran is a professional whose work is enjoyed by millions of people each year. Her more notable projects are “Carsland” and “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” both located in Anaheim at Disneyland, and the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in Orlando, Florida, at Universal Studios.
According to information posted on The Environment Makers website, the work was also developed with the help of featured artist Enrique “Ricky” Nuñez.
Teens participate in painting new mural to beautify Civic Center
