Tree-covered Veterans Memorial Park rests across North Pine Street from the Veterans Memorial Community Center. Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks has received a State Parks grant of over $2 million to renovate the park.
The Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks has received over $2 million in funding to renovate Veterans Memorial Park, across North Pine Street from the Veterans Memorial Community Center. Work is set to begin Monday, March 13.
A memorial to World War II dead sits at the center of Veterans Memorial Park. One goal of a renovation project set to begin early spring is to honor veterans by making the commemorative displays more prominent.
Tree-covered Veterans Memorial Park rests across North Pine Street from the Veterans Memorial Community Center. Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks has received a State Parks grant of over $2 million to renovate the park.
A memorial to World War II dead sits at the center of Veterans Memorial Park. One goal of a renovation project set to begin early spring is to honor veterans by making the commemorative displays more prominent.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's planned year-long renovation of Veterans Memorial Park in Santa Maria will begin next week with the removal of the existing and aging playground equipment. The new park design includes more walking paths, an upgraded playground facility and additional picnic areas to compliment the indoor event venue and community center adjacent to the park.
The park is located at El Camino and Pine Street in Santa Maria, next to El Camino Junior High School, adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Building.
In addition to the park upgrades, the design will be reworked to honor veterans by making the park's commemorative displays more prominent and the addition of a transitional plaza between the park and the Veteran's Memorial Center that will create a public space the better connects the park and memorial building.
The new plaza will close off street traffic in front of the building creating easier pedestrian flow between the facilities, and allowing for outdoor or larger performances during popular events like the Obon Festival or Dia de los Muertos celebrations that take place at the facility.
The community center will also receive exterior upgrades that will include new patriotic artwork.
Renovations and upgrades to the park grounds will also include the addition of benches, a memorial garden with a monument and a new masonry wall with a mural depicted on it.
The previous plan for the park renovations entailed a total 12- to 18-month shutdown of the park while construction took place, but a new plan has been developed that breaks the projected into two phases. Splitting the project into two phases not only allows for the park to remain open during some work, but also creates the opportunity for work to be done by city staff to cut down on some of the overall cost of the project.
The first phase, starting March 13 and lasting for an estimated three to four months, will include the removal of the existing play structure and the beginning work of the creation of the new entrance plaza to Veterans Memorial Community Center.
The park will be closed to the public when more direct and physical upgrades to the grounds takes place during phase two.