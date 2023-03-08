It has been over 30 years since Veterans Memorial Park was last renovated, but that all will change starting on Monday. 

A new park design, exercise stations a new playground featuring inclusive features is on the way for Santa Marians as part of a $2.1-million grant made available by the California Park Development & Community Revitalization Program.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's planned year-long renovation of Veterans Memorial Park in Santa Maria will begin next week with the removal of the existing and aging playground equipment. The new park design includes more walking paths, an upgraded playground facility and additional picnic areas to compliment the indoor event venue and community center adjacent to the park. 

Veterans Memorial Park to be renovated with $2 million state parks grant
