Lompoc city officials received good news Wednesday in the form of a $3.6 million state grant that will fund construction of a new skate park and community space at College Park, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The space, currently the site of a 9,500-square-foot skate park facility that opened in 2000, will be replaced by a brand-new 15,500-square-foot skate park, along with playground, game area, basketball courts, a picnic area, restrooms, landscaping, lighting for extended use and security cameras, city officials said.
"It’s very exciting for the kids and community of Lompoc," said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Dave Baker. "We’re always asking for more opportunities, and city staff has been working hard to find creative ways to build up our parks."
The project, according to Baker, still is in a design concept phase with members of the community invited to provide feedback over the next year as the department hosts a series of community meetings.
The College Park Project is projected to break ground in 2023, according to Baker, who stressed that the timeline is strictly an "unofficial estimation."
Lompoc's funding came from a $548.3 million grant package awarded through the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program, the largest in the state's history. Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Isla Vista were also among the recipients of park project grants.
Projects must be completed by 2025, according to conditions set forth in Prop. 68.
College Park was among 468 project applications — worth $2.42 billion in grant requests — across the state that competed for funding, of which 112 projects were selected, city officials said.
The city also applied for funding to renovate Pioneer and Johns-Manville parks, neither of which were selected.
Lompoc Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr. praised community advocates for their continued support of the project.
“This College Park project engaged young leaders, future architects and the skate park community, and showed them the power of their voice," said Guerrero, having helped gather community input on the park's design through a series of virtual and in-person community meetings in late 2020 and early 2021 during the city’s grant application process.
"We at the city enjoyed working with our community to build the best version of College Park’s future,” he said. “We are grateful to the state for this grant that will do much good in our community for so many. Lompoc deserves this park.”