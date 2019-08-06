It's August, summer is starting to wrap up and the new school year is just around the corner for many area students. Get back in the swing of learning with the fun and educational programs at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
Here's a quick list of programs and events happening at the Discovery Museum this week:
Create the perfect partner to your favorite stories when we make reading pointers to help guide your eyes when you read.
We’re traveling to ancient Egypt for Passport Thursday to learn about the history and culture around cats!
We’re romping and stomping around the museum this Fit Friday when we make elephant feet stilts!
Be ready for an explosive concoction this Science Saturday when we conduct this exploding baggie experiment.
We’re making a shiny lizard this Sunday Funday out of foil and cardboard.
From soaring to high heights and seeing great sights to being left in a lurch on a prickly perch, Dr. Seuss addresses life’s ups and downs with his trademark humorous verse and illustrations, while encouraging readers to find the success that lies within. So get ready for the school year with us this Tuesday Tales when we read “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”
