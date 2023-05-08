Are you having a little trouble with your phone, tablet or laptop? Have you been able to take advantage of all of the 'e-friendly' and optimized services that the library has to offer?
Two informational sessions, featuring one-on-one walkthroughs of several personal apps, email servers and functionality and best practices for web users to ensure personal privacy are planned for May.
'Tech Help Saturdays' will be held at the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants in the sessions can meet one-on-one with Library staff for a 25-minute session to learn more about accessing Library resources on a personal smart device. Library staff will also help attendees access and download e-books and audiobooks using apps available for free with a library card.
Library users can receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts, and best practices to ensure online privacy. The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions, or applications that require users to input sensitive information.
Sessions are available by appointment only by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562. Registrants are encouraged to bring their own devices to learn how to enjoy Library resources at home.
Questions may be directed to the library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.