Are you having a little trouble with your phone, tablet or laptop? Have you been able to take advantage of all of the 'e-friendly' and optimized services that the library has to offer? 

Two informational sessions, featuring one-on-one walkthroughs of several personal apps, email servers and functionality and best practices for web users to ensure personal privacy are planned for May. 

'Tech Help Saturdays' will be held at the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

