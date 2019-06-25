{{featured_button_text}}

The Neal Taylor Nature Center (NTNC), located within the Cachuma Lake Recreational Area, will offer a dry land fishing workshop on Saturday, August 10 from 8:45 a.m. to noon. Led by expert fishermen, the morning event will focus on teaching parents and kids 8-15 years old, the fundamentals of fishing. 

Beginning at 8:45 a.m. participants will be divided into small groups and circulate through presentations on knot-tying, casting, trout fishing, rigging for bass, crappie and blue gill, and salt-water fishing.

All segments are taught by local expert anglers. Parents are welcome to observe if they do not want to participate. The program is not suitable for children under 7 years of age. All equipment is provided, bring students are welcome to bring their own.

The program is free of cost and limited to the first 40 kids/parents/adults to sign up. Pre-registration is urged. Contact 805-693-8381 or e-mail Julie@clnaturecenter.org.

Nature Center Admission is free. A $10 County Park admission fee is charged per vehicle.

To learn more about the Center, visit www.clnaturecenter.org

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

