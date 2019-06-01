Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake will host guest speaker, Paul Collins, Curator of Vertebrate Zoology at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Sunday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a lecture on "Bats of Central California.'
The presentation is part of the Center's Food for Thought speakers series.
According to the nature center, Collins' knowledge about bats of the Central Coast region stems from his work on a three-year intensive study of the bat fauna on Vandenberg Air Force Base from 1997-1999. The results of that study were provided to the US Air Force in a report titled “Distribution, Status and Habitat Associations of Bat Species on Vandenberg Air force Base Santa Barbara County, California.”
He has worked for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for almost 46 years, helping to build and curate the Museum’s vertebrate research collections. Collins has also worked on a wide variety of contracted studies and research projects about the vertebrate fauna of the Central Coast Region.
The lecture is free with a $10 park admission per vehicle. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation.
For more information, visit www.clnaturecenter.org or call 805-693-0691.