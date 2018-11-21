A quaint town made up of less than 2,000 residents and celebrated for its wine, boutique shops and naturalistic respite, Los Olivos has proven to be more than just that, it has now caught the attention of the film industry.
According to Founder and Director Sue Eisaguirre, since launching last March the NatureTack Film Festival (NTFF) has attracted outstanding attention from the outdoor film community and more recently, won "Best Charitable Film Festival" at the FestForums Conference in Santa Barbara on Nov. 16, rivaling international festivals of all types including film categories in music, food and wine.
"This is really big news for us: A year-old nature-focused film festival in tiny Los Olivos -- but more importantly, this is huge news for the Santa Ynez Valley," said NTFF's co-director KC Murphy Thompson. "NTFF was created to 'ignite passion for nature through film' and to provide sustainable funding for the NatureTrack Foundation, which takes school children K-12 on fully-funded, docent-led, curriculum-aligned field trips throughout Santa Barbara County," Murphy Thompson added.
The 2019 NatureTrack Film Festival (March 22–24), situated at the gateway to the Dick Smith Wilderness in Los Olivos, has also beckoned renowned filmmaker and National Geographic photographer, James Balog of “Chasing Ice” and other films, to its nature-centered celebration. Balog has asked to bring his newest film “The Human Element” to the 2019 event, according to Eisaguirre.
Eisaguirre said the inaugural NatureTrack Film Festival in 2018 was enthusiastically embraced by locals, filmmakers and visitors alike and attracted over 1,500 film submissions from around the world -- with the top 59 nature cinematographers presented. They featured notable outdoor filmmakers like Chris and Keith Malloy, Jeff Johnson, and Chris Burkard, and other filmmakers.
"Some traveled from as far away as Germany, England and Pakistan to attend the debut NTFF, and their feedback has been invaluable in shaping the 2019 program," she added.
Los Olivos will host the three-day event for its second year, but before then, NTFF said it will offer the community a more affordable way to attend the nature-focused film festival with 20 percent discounted Festival passes for the remainder of November 2018.
Eisaguirre, who conceived of the idea, said the concept was derived to be an extension of the nonprofit she started in 2011, NatureTrack Foundation, an organization that introduces school children to outdoor spaces from the seashore to the inland oak woodlands of Santa Barbara County by providing cost-free outdoor field trips that utilize local trails and beaches throughout the county.
"NatureTrack instills students with leadership skills, attitudes and habits for lifelong learning, inspiring them to be respectful stewards of the natural world," said Eisaguirre. "Since 2011, over 18,000 students have experienced a NatureTrack field trip."
Eisaguirre, who was inspired to bring her outdoor vision indoors and onscreen, wanted to give more people the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate what her docents and students practice and experience in their outdoor “classrooms.” She said the demand for the curriculum-coordinated program has increased every year with teachers praising the docent-led excursions that align with classroom instruction.
The NTFF open submission period for 2018 recently closed and organizers are busy reviewing films received from all over the world. Open submission date for the 2020 Nature Track Film Festival will be determined and announced.
The Film Festival accepts long and short film submissions in both live and animated form in the categories of Adventure, Animation, Biography, Conservation, Kids Connecting With Nature, Scenic, Student, Music Video (short only) and a special category called Outdoors & Out of Bounds.
Accepted entries will be judged by a jury of film industry professionals and nature experts. $1,000 cash prizes will be awarded for overall Best in Festival (feature and short); $500 “Dan Conaway Award” will be presented to the best depiction of Kids Connecting with Nature; and a $500 cash award for the Audience Favorite winner. All category winners will receive a custom award designed by Kristen Cramer of Global Eye Art Collective www.geartco.com.
