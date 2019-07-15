Ojai native plant guide Lanny Kaufer will lead an herb walk at Arroyo Hondo Preserve located on the Gaviota Coast north of Santa Barbara on Saturday, July 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The walk will conclude with a direct-from-the-grower native plant sale hosted by Santa Barbara Natives (SBN), a native plant nursery founded by Arroyo Hondo Preserve manager John Warner.
The Preserve is managed by The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and features a year-round creek surrounded by oak forest, coastal chaparral, grassland, and coastal sage scrub — where the Chumash village of Tuxmu was once located.
"The diversity of plants and plant communities at the Preserve is exceptional," said Kaufer.
For the first time since the Whittier fire burned through the Circle V Ranch Camp two years ago in the hills above Cachuma Lake, the popular c…
In the creekside riparian habitat, for example, the group will see a wide variety of Southern California native trees including White Alder, California Bay, Blue Elderberry, Bigleaf Maple, and Coast Live Oak, according to Kaufer.
Under the canopy he will identify Giant Horsetail, Humboldt Lily, Gooseberry, Stream Orchid, Hummingbird Sage, and Giant Chain Ferns. In the sunnier sage scrub and chaparral areas Toyon, Black Sage, Coastal Sagebrush and Greenbark Ceanothus are also thriving, Kaufer said.
The Preserve is also home to California Newts, California Tree Frogs, Gray Foxes, and other wildlife.
At 10 a.m. event will start with a 30-minute carpool from 23 S. Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara, up the coast to Arroyo Hondo Preserve. Those located in Ojai and would like to carpool are asked to meet at Maricopa Plaza, 1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai, at 9 a.m.
Another carpool may be organized from Ventura to Santa Barbara, if needed. Carpools are optional. Those who choose to drive directly to Arroyo Hondo will receive detailed directions in a confirmation email.
After some easy walking, identifying plants, and stopping for a lunch break, walkers will regroup at 3:30 p.m. at the Preserve parking lot for the plant sale. SBN carries an inventory of about 100 of the most popular local California native plants, normally available only to commercial growers.
The cost for the day is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors 62 and-up, and $15 for students 13-17. Kids 5-12 can come along for free, one per adult, pending request and approval. The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County also requests a suggested $5 donation at the site to cover stewardship of the land.
There is no pre-payment required to register. Upon registration, an email will be sent during the week prior to the walk providing additional information and directions to Arroyo Hondo. No dogs or smoking permitted.
Participants will receive an email after the walk, containing notes and a complete list of all plants and animals observed.
To register, visit HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-628.