This Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Library, patrons can learn how to mix natural ingredients and essential oils to create a one-of-a-kind sugar bath scrub.
The DIY Bath and Body Scrub workshop for adults will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Learning Loft of the Library, located at 421 South McClelland Street. All materials, including gift bags will be provided.
Pre-registration for the event is required and spaces are filling up fast. Go to the Library's event calendar to find a link to the online registration form, or click here.
Another library event focused on fostering lifelong learning through hands-on activities that inspire creativity will be starting next week at several branch libraries in the area.
Starting Monday, May 15, bookmark take-home kit for adults will be available at the Orcutt, Los Alamos, and Cuyama branch libraries. Patrons are welcome to take home these kits to make tassel bookmarks out of giant paperclips and embroidery thread.
The kits include all the materials needed to make two bookmarks. The kits will be available for pick-up on a first come, first served basis for patrons 18 and older.
Call the Library information desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562, with any questions about these programs, and follow them on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.
Tassel bookmark to-go kit locations:
- The Orcutt library is located at 175 South Broadway in Orcutt.
- The Cuyama branch is located at 4689 CA-166 in New Cuyama.
- The Los Alamos branch is located at 405 Helena St in Los Alamos.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213