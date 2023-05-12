This Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Library, patrons can learn how to mix natural ingredients and essential oils to create a one-of-a-kind sugar bath scrub.

The DIY Bath and Body Scrub workshop for adults will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Learning Loft of the Library, located at 421 South McClelland Street.  All materials, including gift bags will be provided.

Pre-registration for the event is required and spaces are filling up fast. Go to the Library's event calendar to find a link to the online registration form, or click here

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

