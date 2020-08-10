Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Haste makes waste. Slow down, smell the roses and don't feel pressured to keep up with someone or make changes that you aren't ready for. The best thing you can do is live in the moment, pay more attention to what makes you happy and adjust your life to suit your needs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't fold under pressure or let your emotions take charge when faced with opposition. Look for opportunities that provide mental stimulation, and pick up skills and knowledge that allow you to head in a direction that excites you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Jot down everything you want to accomplish today so you don't miss something that can affect your progress. Uncertainty and confusion are apparent, so do your best to stay on track.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You can help a cause or person without jeopardizing your health or financial well-being. Be smart about the commitments you make. Leave nothing to chance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You or someone close to you will begin to drift. Open, honest discussions will be essential if you want to deal with a personal matter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Unfinished business will come back to haunt you. You can't hide the truth or your feelings forever. Organize your thoughts and explain whatever situation you are up against from your perspective.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your plans in motion. Alter the way you live or how you relate to those who live with you. A positive attitude will help you gain allies and information to deter anyone who tries to get in your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't get hung up on something that is not your responsibility. You'll have more success sticking to what you know and do best. Refuse to let an emotional incident come between you and someone you love. Choose congeniality over discord.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider your options. A change will entice you, but once you realize what you'll have to give up, you'll feel compelled to look for alternatives. Don't act in haste or make promises you won't want to keep.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a moment to think, and wait for the right moment to put your plans in motion. Indulgence and excess will be your downfall. When uncertainty sets in, take a step back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll feel the urge to take a risk or make a change that is not advisable. Rethink your steps before you make a mistake that you'll have to live with for some time. Play it safe to avoid being sorry.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pick up information that will help you decide your best course of action. Don't let changes made by others or outside pressure push you in a direction that isn't right for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pitch in and do something to help those less fortunate. Saying a kind word, donating items you no longer need or taking more time to relax and figure out what you want to do next will make you feel good.
