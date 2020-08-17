You have permission to edit this article.
Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Take stock of what you've accomplished and how you want to move forward. Having a plan in place will help you reach your goal with ease. Pursue personal and professional goals that will boost your confidence and enhance your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Gather valuable information to help you in your pursuits. Leave nothing to chance, update documents before they lapse and make decisions that will ease stress. Keep life simple and projects doable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set the standard, do things your way and aim to reach your goal. Stand by your word, and compromise when necessary. You will gain respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An upbeat approach will deter disgruntled and demanding people. Offering positive alternatives will encourage others to pick up the pace and help. A partnership with someone who shares your enthusiasm looks promising.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be reasonable, and you'll get your way A change is in order. Assess your life, attitude, appearance and the changes you want to make. Make personal growth a priority.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You are gaining leverage, so don't stop pushing for what you want. Don't let the past hold you back. Discarding what no longer works for you is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't start something you can't finish. An argument with a friend or relative will cause emotional turmoil. Focus on what you can do to keep the peace. Be open to love and romance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Strike up a conversation to help you resolve a sensitive issue. Offer suggestions and compromise to keep your plans moving forward and to avoid an emotional scene. Get back to basics.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A personal change will make you feel good. Don't let an outsider take advantage of your time or talk you into spending money. Make plans with a special someone.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put pent-up energy to good use. You can take action and get things done, or you can stew over what everyone else is doing and achieve little. Be a leader!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Choose what feels right. Refuse to let your emotions take charge or get in the way. Be prepared to take advantage of an opportunity that's on your doorstep.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider what's important to you, and focus your energy and time on projects that will bring about change. Home improvements, honesty and rationality are favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look at your budget before you commit to a project or make a donation. Take care of your needs before you extend a helping hand to others. You can be both generous and responsible.

