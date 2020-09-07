You have permission to edit this article.
Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Set the stage for new beginnings. Learn from the past, and don't let anything hold you back Refuse to let anger take charge or indulgent behavior get in the way of your productivity. Be receptive to innovative solutions that will help you forge into new territory.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Seek out information that will help you gain ground personally and professionally. Understanding what's going on around you and how you can make things better will be crucial.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speak up if you don't like what you see. Use your power of persuasion to convince others to do what's right. You can make a difference if you provide incentives for others to do what's best for everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You can bring about positive change, but you must be careful not to ignore troubling signs. Don't argue with someone who is immovable. Put your energy where it counts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take your health seriously. Someone you least expect will lead you astray. Verify information before you pass it along. Make peace, love and your physical well-being priorities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The best way to bring about positive change at home is to dig in and do the work. Share your ideas with a loved one to acquire the backup you need to get things done fast and efficiently.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think twice before you enter an emotional situation with someone who doesn't share your beliefs or values. Spend more time working on personal gains and growth. You must be canny at all times today.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider alternative ways to make money. Reconnecting with a colleague could lead to a professional opportunity. Don't take chances when it comes to your health.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stay on course. Follow directions and get along with others. Talk is cheap if you don't follow through and make things happen. Give your desire to succeed full rein.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put everything in place before you make a move. Use unexpected situations to your advantage. A chance to get ahead looks promising. Apply for or request what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set a plan in motion that will help lower debt. Reduce stress by doing what's right and best for you. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don't need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take control of your life. If you wait for someone to make the first move, you'll become angry and resentful. Don't let someone from your past trick you into thinking he or she has changed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make a change because it's the right thing to do, not because someone pressures you. Take responsibility for your actions. Get your facts straight before passing information along.

