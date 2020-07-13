Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Slow down and give your ideas a chance to develop and unfold naturally this year. Discipline, along with a passionate approach, will help you reach your every goal. Boredom will be what holds you back, so keep your mind alert, your imagination fresh and hour heart open.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your personal life is likely to be disrupted by job-related matters. Don't ignore or neglect someone who supports you. Take responsibility for your actions and hold others accountable for theirs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Certain rules will be upsetting for older relatives. Do something to make someone's day a little bit better. Your kindness will lead to unexpected rewards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't feel the need to deal with other people's problems. Redirect your energy into something that matters to you. Learn something new and concentrate on personal growth instead of trying to change others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Uncertainty will make it difficult for you to concentrate on what you need to achieve. Consider your motives as well as the nature of who or what you are fretting over.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expect others to take advantage of you if you are gullible. Avoid gossip and meddling, and don't trust someone to give you accurate facts or figures. Don't rely on others; take care of responsibilities personally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Socialize at a distance. More digital gatherings will help you maintain your sanity and avoid jeopardizing your health. Do what's best for everyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't avoid the inevitable. If you are up-front about your feelings and wants, it will be easier to cut to the chase and resolve stressful issues.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Set up a routine that aims to improve your health, financial situation and relationships with loved ones. A makeover will lift your spirits, and romance looks promising.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll find it easy to move forward with intelligent suggestions and persuasive tactics. Refuse to let personal matters interfere with your success. Do whatever is necessary, and don't look back.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotional matters will rise to the surface. Refuse to let someone rile you with insensitive comments. Avoid getting into an argument and let your actions speak for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Someone will reveal a secret you share with him or her. Be smart, do your own thing and focus on getting ahead. Surprise others with your skills, professionalism and insight.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You may feel like going against the rules, but think twice before you get involved in something that can leave you in a vulnerable spot legally, physically or financially.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ziggy Flores
Obituaries

Ziggy Flores

  • Updated

Ziggy Flores passed away at the ripe age of 13 on July 4th, 2020. He was surrounded by his father Rogelio Flores Sr., mother Arleen Flores, an…

Deanna Irene Martinez
Obituaries

Deanna Irene Martinez

  • Updated

It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Yurok Tribe Elder Deanna Irene Martinez. Born May 22nd, 1940 in San Francisco, Ca…

Obituaries

Daniel Edward Silva

Daniel Edward Silva, 83, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away July 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cre…

Obituaries

Julia Ruby Ramos

  • Updated

Julia Ruby Ramos, 45, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Karen L. Marcus
Obituaries

Karen L. Marcus

  • Updated

On June 27, 2020, Heaven gained another angel as our beloved Karen Marcus passed away under hospice care after a battle with cancer.

Obituaries

Karen Marie Larson

Karen Marie Larson, 60, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the diretion of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, …

Dear Abby: Beachgoer ponders display of his naked angel tattoo
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Beachgoer ponders display of his naked angel tattoo

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my early 30s. I live and work in a beach town and visit the ocean often on my time off. I have a large tattoo on my side, and while it's tasteful and well done, it depicts nudity (an angel). It's always covered by a shirt and never exposed at work.-- TATTED IN FLORIDA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News