Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Slow down and give your ideas a chance to develop and unfold naturally this year. Discipline, along with a passionate approach, will help you reach your every goal. Boredom will be what holds you back, so keep your mind alert, your imagination fresh and hour heart open.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your personal life is likely to be disrupted by job-related matters. Don't ignore or neglect someone who supports you. Take responsibility for your actions and hold others accountable for theirs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Certain rules will be upsetting for older relatives. Do something to make someone's day a little bit better. Your kindness will lead to unexpected rewards.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't feel the need to deal with other people's problems. Redirect your energy into something that matters to you. Learn something new and concentrate on personal growth instead of trying to change others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Uncertainty will make it difficult for you to concentrate on what you need to achieve. Consider your motives as well as the nature of who or what you are fretting over.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expect others to take advantage of you if you are gullible. Avoid gossip and meddling, and don't trust someone to give you accurate facts or figures. Don't rely on others; take care of responsibilities personally.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Socialize at a distance. More digital gatherings will help you maintain your sanity and avoid jeopardizing your health. Do what's best for everyone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't avoid the inevitable. If you are up-front about your feelings and wants, it will be easier to cut to the chase and resolve stressful issues.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Set up a routine that aims to improve your health, financial situation and relationships with loved ones. A makeover will lift your spirits, and romance looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll find it easy to move forward with intelligent suggestions and persuasive tactics. Refuse to let personal matters interfere with your success. Do whatever is necessary, and don't look back.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotional matters will rise to the surface. Refuse to let someone rile you with insensitive comments. Avoid getting into an argument and let your actions speak for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Someone will reveal a secret you share with him or her. Be smart, do your own thing and focus on getting ahead. Surprise others with your skills, professionalism and insight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You may feel like going against the rules, but think twice before you get involved in something that can leave you in a vulnerable spot legally, physically or financially.
