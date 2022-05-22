Decked out in Western wear and ready for fun, the Minerva Club held its last purely social event of the club year May 19 at the landmark clubhouse on Boone Street.
About 30 members showed up in Western garb for chuckwagon grub and an afternoon of fun and games.
The club has a regular schedule of meetings — no cost involved — where minutes are read, elections are held and board decisions are announced. These are often held in tandem with teas and super popular formal teas. Bring on the scones!
But once a month, on a Thursday, for $20, members have the option of attending a meeting devoted to fun. A catered lunch is served and the entertainment is often not something one wants to miss.
Former club President Dottie Lyons (recently named 2022 Elks Citizen of the Year for her service to the community) came up with the idea of “Thursdays at Minerva” to enhance the Minerva experience.
Under her leadership, there were outings and trips to Hearst Castle and the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, as well as in-house lunches. Last year, she turned the Thursdays series over to Margie Maupin, who is equal parts caterer, entertainer, planner and ringmaster.
The May event had a Western theme to celebrate the upcoming Elks Rodeo. Banners and posters provided by the Elks Rodeo Committee contributed to the Western feeling that was bolstered by small bales of hay here and there. Pulled pork sandwiches, ranch-style beans and coleslaw were served on tin plates.
Members sipped lemonade and nonalcoholic margaritas as they participated in pony races, horseshoe throws and ring tosses. There was lots of laughter as the ladies cheered their tablemates on to victory in the games.
Upon arrival, every member received a red Wrangler neck scarf.
The club, founded in the 1890s by pioneer women longing for companionship and culture, traditionally goes on hiatus from May to October, when it opens a new club year with a widely attended lunch usually held at the Radisson or the Country Club. Minerva thrives on its traditions.
At the last regular Minerva meeting of the year, outgoing co-President Cynthia Thacker (herself the daughter of a former Minerva president) turned over the gavel and clubhouse keys to incoming co-presidents Linda McCollister and Mary Nanning. They and their board can look forward to a busy summer of planning, planning and more planning for an action-packed post-pandemic calendar.