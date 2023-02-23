Don't let the potential of your young (or young at heart) athlete be limited by facilities access. Take advantage of all the high quality public facilities that are made available at local Santa Maria parks and community centers.
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department is announcing updated open gym times for the gymnasium, bocce courts, and racquetball courts at the Minami Community Center located at 600 W. Enos Drive.
Children in grades 6 through 12 can enjoy a a variety of non-competitive sports and activities at no cost including basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and indoor soccer.