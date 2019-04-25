Solvang Library and Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society will co-host a "Meet the Naturalist" free workshop on Saturday, May 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive.
Led by naturalist Paul Collins, the workshop for all ages will offer an up-close look at skulls and skins borrowed from the renowned collection of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. He will share these treasures and answer any and all questions about wildlife from our region.
Collins is the Curator of Vertebrate Zoology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, where he has worked for the past 45 years. He is one of the nation’s leading experts on the animal life of the Channel Islands and has spent more than 40 years studying the islands' birds and other fauna through his work for the museum, National Park Service, Nature Conservancy, and other agencies involved with the biota of the Channel Islands. He is currently working with H. Lee Jones on a book about the birds of the California Channel Islands.
Attendees are invited to stop by at any time during the 90-minute program, and bring an animal specimen of their own to obtain help identifying.
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History reports that their Curator of Ethnography, Jan Timbrook, Ph.D., is transitioning from her current posi…