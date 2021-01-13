Martin Luther King Jr. Day to be observed with virtual program

The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara will present its 14th annual observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18.

Due to state and local health orders that restrict public gatherings, the committee has created a virtual program featuring ceremonial and civic presentations as well as inspirational messages from members of the community. Winners in the themed, annual essay and poetry contest also will read their work.

Each year, the committee, in partnership with Santa Barbara’s Anti-Defamation League, sponsors an essay and poetry competition open to students ages 6 to 18 from throughout the South Coast, including Carpinteria and the Santa Ynez Valley. A total of $1,000 in cash scholarships is awarded to contest winners.

This year’s event theme is a quote from King Jr.: “The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand at times of challenge and controversy.”

Pulling from that theme, committee members will present a two-hour virtual program, livestreamed on mlksb.org and on the MLKCommitteeSB Facebook page, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18.

Featured speakers include Anna Everett, an emeritus professor at UCSB who was recently elected to the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees and who also serves on the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women, and Rev. Richard A. Lawrence, a retired United Methodist clergyman whose ministry is committed to social justice.