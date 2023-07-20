Libraries are a great place to explore fantastic worlds of intricate design and next Saturday, adult library patrons will have the chance to lay out their own dreamlands and enjoy an afternoon of creating a map of the own fantasy world. 

Starting at 2:30 p.m. on July 29, participants in the Saturday Crafternoon: Fantasy Maps event will use pens and watercolor to create a colorful map of their favorite fictional land.

All materials will be provided at the workshop, however space is limited and registration is required.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

