Libraries are a great place to explore fantastic worlds of intricate design and next Saturday, adult library patrons will have the chance to lay out their own dreamlands and enjoy an afternoon of creating a map of the own fantasy world.
Starting at 2:30 p.m. on July 29, participants in the Saturday Crafternoon: Fantasy Maps event will use pens and watercolor to create a colorful map of their favorite fictional land.
All materials will be provided at the workshop, however space is limited and registration is required.
Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
Valley Reads is a monthly book club for adults featuring coffee, snacks, and lively discussion. The August meeting is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Patrons interested in participating in may register by visiting the Library’s Registration for the Valley Reads Book Club is available on the online event calendar, or can also be done over the phone by calling 805-925-0994.
The library continually reimagines its services to offer a wide array of programs and resources that move beyond traditional Library services to welcome everyone for improved quality of life through lifelong learning, increased activities, and positive community connections.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Follow the library's social media pages to stay updated on new programming, special events or other services.
