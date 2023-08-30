072323-smt-news-805-summer-classic-004.jpg
Classic Chevys are displayed in front of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center during the Welcome to the 805 Summer Classic event in Santa Maria in this July 24 file photo. 

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

September will bring the first official days of fall, and the change in the calendar will bring some notable changes to the Abel Maldonado Youth Center in Santa Maria.  The youth center's tutoring program, in partnership with Allan Hancock College, will return for teens in grades 7 through 12 and the center will featured extended hours for area students. 

Starting on Friday, Sept. 1 the center will now be open from 3:30-8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 3:30-9 p.m. on Friday, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. 

The September return of the center’s tutoring program will resume on Tuesday. College Corps Fellows from Allan Hancock College will be assigned to tutor teens in grades 7 through 12. The tutoring sessions are available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

