September will bring the first official days of fall, and the change in the calendar will bring some notable changes to the Abel Maldonado Youth Center in Santa Maria. The youth center's tutoring program, in partnership with Allan Hancock College, will return for teens in grades 7 through 12 and the center will featured extended hours for area students.
Starting on Friday, Sept. 1 the center will now be open from 3:30-8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 3:30-9 p.m. on Friday, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The September return of the center’s tutoring program will resume on Tuesday. College Corps Fellows from Allan Hancock College will be assigned to tutor teens in grades 7 through 12. The tutoring sessions are available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is a safe and supervised setting where teens engage in recreational activities. Its amenities include an arcade, an art studio, basketball courts, a computer lab, a fitness center, a home theater, musical instruments, and a photo booth.
The youth center is also the hub for many popular programs, including self-defense instruction, social events, and yoga classes for girls, Teen Trails, Teen Treks, the Great Mystery Series, and leadership clubs, such as Full STEAM Ahead and Key Club.
Membership is free for teens ages 12 through 18 and attending grades 7 through 12.
The McClelland Street Market, located within the Youth Center, offers a variety of hot and pre-packaged foods for purchase. Its hours of operation are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.
The Youth Center will be closed on Monday, September 4th, in observance of Labor Day.