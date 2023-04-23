Thinking about estate planning and developing a will outlining wishes and directives for financial and material assets can be a difficult thing.
It is important to remember that when planning these important issues, do not forget about your furever friends.
Santa Barbara Humane has partnered with FreeWill to offer free and accessible estate planning services for everyone — not just pet owners.
It takes about 20 minutes for pet owners to gain peace of mind by setting up a legally binding will or a revocable living trust that includes language about provisions for their pets.
If members of the community are unable to make private arrangements for their furry loved ones, they can also indicate that they would like the care of their animals to be entrusted to Santa Barbara Humane.
“We know this isn’t the type of resource people are used to seeing from Santa Barbara Humane,” said Chief Philanthropy Officer Paige Van Tuyl, “but estate planning is especially important for pet owners. By creating a will and trust, they are ensuring that their pet will be taken care of, no matter what happens.”
Community members who plan to include a gift to Santa Barbara Humane in their estate will be invited to the organization’s newly formed 1887 Legacy Circle.
Members of this exclusive group will have the option to be publicly recognized in Santa Barbara Humane’s Annual Report, website and physical signage.
They will also receive a custom pin and VIP access and recognition at Santa Barbara Humane events, including the inaugural SB Humane Gala which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.
More information about planned giving, the 1887 Legacy Circle and the no-cost FreeWill resources can be found on Santa Barbara Humane’s website, sbhumane.org/legacy.