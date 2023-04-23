Marley 3.png

Estate planning for your pet is also a good time to think about leaving a donation or a gift for charitable organizations like Santa Barbara Humane in your will. 

 Santa Barbara Humane

Thinking about estate planning and developing a will outlining wishes and directives for financial and material assets can be a difficult thing.

It is important to remember that when planning these important issues, do not forget about your furever friends. 

Santa Barbara Humane has partnered with FreeWill to offer free and accessible estate planning services for everyone — not just pet owners.

Boba - 1

Santa Barbara Humane aims to help pet owners through the estate planning process with their partnership with FreeWill. 
0
0
0
0
0