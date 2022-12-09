Healthy snacking

Tomatoes, mushrooms, peas pair with hummus.

 Contributed

Anybody in the mood for a snack?

The answer is almost certainly yes. An estimated 95% of U.S. adults reported consuming a snack on any given day, according to pre-pandemic survey data from the Department of Agriculture. And snacks contributed more than a fifth of the calories that adults eat.

So if healthy eating is your goal, minding those snacks is essential. Here's advice from experts on how to make good choices and dodge common traps.

