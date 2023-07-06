With the Independence Day holiday coming in the middle of the week, the work-week can feel a bit wobbly with Wednesday feeling like a Monday, and that 'Monday feeling' being distorted with what could have been for some, a five-day weekend.
While a struggle for the end of the working week can be problematic, the loss of a good weekend would be even worse. And with temperatures forecast to be in the high 60s, this would seem to be a terrible Central Coast weekend to waste.
Thankfully the Santa Maria Parks Department and a long running car show have combined their efforts to at least make your Sunday plans a little easier to figure out.
On July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria, the 12th Annual Mad Bomberz Car Show will give you plenty of beautiful classic cars to enjoy, while a special Concerts in the Park event from the Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department will offer a great soundtrack with free music from Mestizo.
Pack a lunch and bring food to enjoy while you listen to the music planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or enjoy the offerings from food vendors associated with the car show that is scheduled to continue until 4 p.m.
As an additional attraction, attendees will also have the chance to see the upgraded inclusive playground facilities at Pioneer Park.
Any questions about the car show can be directed to the Mad Bomberz Car Club by calling 805-264-5954 or emailing Madbomberzcarclub@gmail.com.