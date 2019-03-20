Instead of a traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage, 65 members of the Solvang Senior Center were treated to a fantastic Asian themed meal for their Wednesday, March 13, dinner night. Prepared by the young men of Los Prietos Boys Camp (LPBC) Culinary Program, under the guidance of Yoshi Sim, diners enjoyed a festive meal while LPBC students had a unique learning experience.
The meal started off with a tasty Asian green salad and a special surprise performance by 13 year-old Makenna Rose Smith of Los Olivos. Members were awestruck and conversation quieted when Makenna sang three pieces from Italian operas (sung in Italian), followed by Somewhere Over the Rainbow.
After several minutes of applause and Q & A, Makenna was finally able to depart and our hosts continued to serve members a meal of tender orange chicken, a variety of pickled and steamed vegetables and sticky Japanese rice.
The young men’s culinary skills were showcased by the dessert: cored oranges filled with a delicious crème brulee and fresh fruit, topped with a juicy pared orange slice.
Before this wonderful evening came to a close, Center board President Alice Olla and Executive Director Ellen Albertoni shared about upcoming events with diners, including a special luncheon to be hosted at the Center by family members of Dorothy Petras; upcoming how-to classes for new iPhone and Android users; and a presentation about enjoying your golden years, to be presented by Ian Jacobsen.
An exciting raffle followed with two of the Center’s out of town members from Los Angeles, Louise Frank and Bill Thomas, taking home great gifts.
This is the second year that the Los Prietos Boys Camp Culinary Program has hosted a dinner night at the Center. It is a fantastic opportunity for these young men to utilize the skills that they have honed in the program while learning to interact with the public.
Center members are genuinely interested in learning about these young men, the camp and the progress that they have made along the way. The Center is also pleased to be able to take part in their educational process.
A big thank you to Solvang Rotary (dinner sponsor), Yoshi Sim (LPBC Culinary Program Director) and the young men who graciously served our members. Also, a big thank you to Makenna Rose Smith for sharing her gift of voice. This is what our Center is all about: community.