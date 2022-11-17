Maloy grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley and was given the Los Padres Council’s Legacy Award for his contributions to character-building and teaching leadership to local youth during the organization's 25th annual "Salute to Scouting" fundraising and awards event held Oct. 20 at the Santa Barbara Club.
Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America recently honored community leaders Bob Maloy and Doug Scott for their contributions to the health, education and safety of youth in Santa Barbara County.
“Doug and Bob were selected because of their notable work on behalf of our Council and thousands of youth in need in the region,” said David Brown, president of Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America.
The two were honored during the organization's 25th annual "Salute to Scouting" fundraising and awards event held Oct. 20 at the Santa Barbara Club. Proceeds benefited scouting and outdoor education programs for young people on the Central Coast.
Maloy — who grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley and whose two sons both participated in scouting, with one achieving his Eagle Scout award in 2018 — was awarded the Los Padres Council’s Legacy Award for his contributions to character-building and teaching leadership to local youth, a council spokeswoman said.
Similarly, Scott, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara who grew up in scouting and eventually became an Eagle Scout, was honored for his leadership. The spokeswoman said he received the organization's National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award for his efforts in promoting positive values in youth through scouting.
The Los Padres Council works to support chartered Boy Scouts of America organizations in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties to effectively use the scouting program and expand the use of the program to other community groups.
