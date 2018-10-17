Were it not for the Los Olivos Rotary, the Buellton Senior Center dinner on Sept. 25 would not have happened.
As Buellton Senior Center Executive Director, Pam Gnekow, explained to the attendees at the Senior Dinner. "When the originally scheduled sponsor for the September dinner broke her leg, one call to the Los Olivos Rotary and they were able to save the event that so many seniors look forward to each month."
The Rotarians cheerfully prepared a meal of spinach salad, pork tenderloin, accompanied by a quinoa, kale and artichoke side dish, rolls and butter, with ice cream on a fruit cobbler for dessert.
After about 55 seniors enjoyed their meal, the always popular raffle was held, and then Gnekow presented flowers to longtime resident and Center member, Karen Smith, who is leaving the area to live closer to family members. This was followed by another longtime resident, Frances Carricaburu, sharing her history with one attendee, Rose Roberts, whom she has known since their days in high school.
Roberts’ birthday was in September, so she was included in the group’s rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" to all the attendees with September birthdays. The dinner ended with the traditional “Good night Ladies, Farewell, Gentlemen” sung by Frances’ group newly dubbed the “Good Night Ladies”.
Longtime Center board member Bernice Small checked people in as they arrived, and Center staffer Linda Linton helped the Rotarians with serving and clean-up.
Gnekow reminded everyone that the next Senior Dinner will be held on Oct. 30, and costumes are encouraged. It will be fun to see what creative ensembles show up.
After the dinner a lively game of bunko was held, with the winners being delighted and amazed at their luck.