NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) has successfully concluded its second nature-based festival, drawing well over 3,500 attendees to watch the screening of 62 films from around the world at three Los Olivos venues.
According to Sue Eisaguirre, founder and executive director of NTFF beneficiary NatureTrack, a nonprofit that provided cost-free outdoor education for kids to get them out and into nature, the March 22-24 event exceeded her expectations.
"We welcomed three times more than last year," said Eisaguirre, further adding that tripling attendance again next year would push their grass roots media movement to the 10,000 attendee marker.
Eisaguirre gathered with NatureTrack co-directors Holly Cline and KC Murphy Murphy Thompson in a telephonic debrief meeting where they also expressed their gratitude for the show of interest and support from both the local and film community.
"We are all in agreement that it went really well. We achieved the goals we set out to meet," Murphy Thompson said. Cline concurred and read a few emails from attending filmmakers who gave nothing but positive feedback.
After a Friday kick-off reception at St. Mark’s, sponsored by M. Special Brewing Company and Hitching Post Wines, NTFF screened the 62 films over three days before the winners were announced at the Sunday Closing Reception hosted by Sides in Los Olivos.
More than a dozen filmmakers -- some new and returning -- a number from Canada, and 18 countries represented in the festival itself, were in attendance. Sixty plus volunteers covered 192 positions and 115 shifts between the opening and closing receptions on Friday and Sunday, respectively.
"Our volunteers really stepped up and increased their hours," said Murphy Thompson, adding that Corner House Cafe in Los Olivos stayed open late each evening for volunteers to meet. "Everyone was in 100 percent," she said.
Smiling volunteers sporting blue NTFF signature t-shirts and sweatshirts were seen taking tickets and selling popcorn at each of the three film venues located at the Historic Santa Ynez Valley Grange, St. Mark's-in-the-Valley church, and the Gates Foss Community Center at Los Olivos Elementary School.
Downtown was also bustling with attendees and scores of volunteers directing and answering questions. Between film screenings, outdoor activities like a demonstration of infrared camera technology, two panel discussions with one entitled, "The Role of Filmmaking in Land Preservation," and nature hikes were available to all nature buff attendees.
According to Murphy Thompson, 100 attendees showed up for NTFF's inaugural Spotlight Dinner featuring filmmaker and famed Canadian painter Cory Trépanier. She said it was a real highlight only made possible by local support. Hosted at Dennee’s, El Rancho Marketplace donated the ingredients for Chef Budi Kazali to transform.
"Sponsors just kept coming in this year," Eisaguirre reported. "We were even able to get national sponsors this year, like REI."
Murphy Thompson quickly responded, "I tried to keep our press releases updated, but as soon as I would get one out, another sponsor would be added. It's a fantastic problem to have," she said, also mentioning the large check that Dos Carlitos had written that fortified the future of their organization.
After naming a long list of sponsors and exchanging acknowledgments, the three without hesitation, committed to a bigger and more successful third year that will again include ski and snowboarding film company Warren Miller.
"I'm a lifelong lover of the outdoors and believe what you don't know, you don't preserve. NatureTrack introduces kids to nature and develops that love for the outdoors. Being part of NatureTrack just feels right, like I'm contributing to society," Cline said.
NatureTrack Film Festival benefits NatureTrack, a non-profit that provides cost-free outdoor field trips for Santa Barbara County school-aged children, utilizing local trails and beaches throughout the county.
The NatureTrack Film Festival will begin accepting film submissions for the 2020 NTFF on June 1 at https://filmfreeway.com/NatureTrackFilmFestival. The 2020 NatureTrack Film Festival will return to Los Olivos next year, March 20-22.
A list of event sponsors can be found at https://naturetrackfilmfestival.org/2018-partners/