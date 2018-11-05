Now that Halloween has come and gone and Thanksgiving is mere weeks away, it's safe to say the holiday season is in full-swing: Let the Santa Ynez Valley holiday celebrations commence.
The festive Victorian-era style holiday event, Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas, is one of Los Olivos' largest annual events and is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1. The day-long event will provide family-friendly activities and experiences for all ages.
“Sure, we’re known for our wine tasting, but this event literally shines light on what life and celebrations might have been like during the town’s founding period," said Liz Dodder, executive director of the Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce.
The holiday event will begin at 11 a.m. with the opening of this year’s inaugural Holiday Market, an open-air shopping fair showcasing artisan gift items created by nearly two dozen artists and vendors.
A series of open houses held by local businesses will treat guests to special deals, live music, and holiday nibbles through extended evening hours, according to Dodder.
"Our decorated Victorian structures and country roads create as atmospheric a holiday scene as you could ever hope for, and we’ve loaded that setting with unique shopping opportunities, lots of food and cheer, and family fun,” she said.
At the event, Christmas carolers will be seen strolling the village’s main streets while attendees enjoy the day. At the stroke of 4 p.m., St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church will transform into a Christmas fantasy with its Gingerbread Wonderland.
The Wonderland will feature a hall full of the famous -- and edible -- architecture customary to the holidays, built and decorated by local artisans and school children. Santa Claus will also make an appearance in the St. Mark’s Parlor.
The Los Olivos Chamber has arranged for character meet-and-greets to entertain children from 4-8 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall while the Summerset Farm & Dale’s "Train” ferries other busy children and their parents through the twinkling town.
Dodder said the official lighting of the Los Olivos Christmas tree will occur at the flagpole in the center of town at 6 p.m., with accompanying Christmas music in the adjacent park, and food trucks strategically stationed throughout town.
"Olde Fashioned Christmas introduces visitors to a whole new dimension of this wine country burg," added Dodder.
Olde Fashioned Christmas is produced by the Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce, an all-volunteer organization that funds town services such as maintenance for the village’s central flagpole, public restroom facilities and trash removal.
Event sponsors are Visit Santa Ynez Valley; a santé Spa; The Bear and Star; The Bubble Shack; Fess Parker Wine Country Inn; Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard; Epiphany Cellars; Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation; Larner Vineyard & Winery; Los Olivos General Store; Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café; Montecito Bank & Trust; Mission Sanitation; St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church; and Stafford’s Famous Chocolates.
For further information about the Los Olivos’ Olde Fashioned Christmas event contact Anna Ferguson-Sparks, Stiletto Marketing, at 1-877-327-2656 or info@stilettomarketing.com.