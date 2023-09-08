With only two summer weekends left — putting up fall decorations or finding the inflatable Jack Skellington in the garage could be in the plans for some — there are plenty of other things to do this weekend before the fall season officially arrives.
The 100th anniversary of the Honda Naval Disaster will be recognized at Stone Pine Hall in Lompoc on Friday night. Starting at 7 p.m., the program will focus on actions taken by the U.S. Navy before and after the incident, and how the historic location of the disaster has been managed for the past 100 years.
This free event is presented by the Lompoc Museum, and will also take place on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Find more information on the museum's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lompocmuseum1/
This Friday night will be a slow one on the high-school gridiron. Santa Maria High School will be playing in Santa Ynez against the Pirates, Pioneer Valley is playing at Dos Palos High School in the Central Valley, and Orcutt Academy is playing against Coast Union High School in Cambria. Righetti and St. Joseph are off this week.
The lights will be on at Valley Christian Academy however on Friday night, when the Lions host Santa Clarita High School in 8-man football.
Santa Maria's Downtown Fridays returns to the the Town Center West parking lot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. this week. The event is highlighted by free family-friendly live entertainment, kids’ activities, rows of food vendors and food trucks.
Jeff Elliott will be performing at Stellar's Cellar in Old Orcutt, pairing his blend of jazz and rock with the fine wines and other tastes of the Clark Ave establishment.
SATURDAY
The streets of Old Orcutt will be filled with classic stock cars and custom builds of Fords, Lincolns, Mercury and even Edsels this weekend with the return of Santa Maria A’s All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet.
The show will take place on Broadway in Old Orcutt next to Orcutt Union Plaza. Find out more information about the show on the groups website, www.santamariamodelaclub.com/car-show.
Along a similar track, the Santa Maria Valley Railway Historical Museum will offer public tours of their facility this weekend starting at noon.
Online registration is available on the Dune Center website, www.dunescenter.org. Call the Dunes Center at 805-343-2455 for more information on the hike or any other programming.
Later in the evening, area residents are invited to a Star Gazing party at Los Flores Ranch off of Dominion Road in Santa Maria.
The Recreation and Parks Department's mobile observatory telescope will be onsite to give attendees a look at the Central Coast skies. This is a free community event — any one attending is asked to enter through the gate before the main entrance gate. The entrance for the event will be noted by a sign, but is the traditional entrance to The Patch.
Inclement weather or heavy fog can cancel this event without notice, follow the Recreation and Parks Department on Facebook for any potential updates. The event is not a good place for dogs, so please leave them at home but bring a chair if you just want to sit and marvel at the night sky.
The Santa Maria Masons will host a Veterans Celebration Craft Boutique on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Maria Masonic Family Center featuring a craft fair, bake sale and silent auction.
Event proceeds will benefit "Paws for Purple Hearts" a national non-profit that offers Canine Assisted Warrior Therapy. The Santa Maria Masonic Family Center is located at 700 Lakeview Rd.
Saturday football returns to Santa Maria this weekend when Allan Hancock College continued their season with a home game against the East LA Huskies starting at 4 p.m.
Ticketing gates and concession stands are cashless at Allan Hancock, tickets for this weekend's game are available online at https://ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.
All AHC students, faculty and staff will receive free admission to all regular season home athletic events, children ages six and under also receive free admission.
Saturday evening features two pretty large community events, one to celebrate the impact of three honorees at Allan Hancock College and another to support the Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation.
Hancock Honors, will take place on at the Fine Arts Complex in Santa Maria and offers food, drinks and music at the to celebrating three selected honorees. Tickets to this event are sold out, but you can learn about the honorees online here, www.hancockcollege.edu/honors.
The Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation will host their Hoedown fundraiser at the Fairpark on Saturday evening featuring a silent auction, Santa Maria tri-tip, live music and dancing starting at 5:30 p.m.
Purchase tickets and see a schedule of the night's event on the Foundation's website, www.smffoundation.org/foundationhoedown.
SUNDAY
Sunday features a lighter schedule for local events, but the Riptide Big Band will be rocking the Elwin Mussell Center in Santa Maria starting at 1:30 p.m., when they take the stage during the "Wear the Hat" dance.
The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club is presenting this free event that will offer music, dancing and some hat-based fun. Make sure to wear your own hat to be put into a drawing for several prizes.
Learn more about the dance, and the Riptide band online at www.riptidebb.com.
Riverbench Winery will feature the music of Max Green in their garden starting at 1 p.m., to provide relaxing sounds with enjoying a tasting flight, glass, or bottle and food from their menu.
This Sunday features another outdoor tasting option and music, Sippin' Sundays at Cottonwood Canyon, starting at 1 p.m. The afternoon event features local food trucks, vendor booths from local artisans and live entertainment.
LIVE THEATRE
The Book of Will will finish its run on the Solvang Festival Theatre with four shows starting Friday, continuing through Sunday. Tickets are available on PCPA's website, as is information on the next show at Santa Maria's Marian Theatre; Elf, The Musical starting Nov. 9.
The Great American Melodrama's Gold Rush Fever at the Rough and Ready finishes this weekend. This weekend there are four performances to choose from, with an afternoon show starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For information about the show, and to purchase tickets, visit the Melodrama's website www.americanmelodrama.com. The Melodrama will start a showing on Trudy and the Beast on Friday, September 15, find tickets and information on their website.
Find other events on the Santa Maria Valley tourism bureau website. For a list of things to do, and to add your own event for free, visit the Santa Maria Times online event calendar, which is included in every Friday's print edition of the Santa Maria Times.
If you have an event you want to let the community know about, add it to the our event calendar for free or send an email to calendar@santamariatimes.com.