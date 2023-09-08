With only two summer weekends left — putting up fall decorations or finding the inflatable Jack Skellington in the garage could be in the plans for some — there are plenty of other things to do this weekend before the fall season officially arrives. 

The 100th anniversary of the Honda Naval Disaster will be recognized at Stone Pine Hall in Lompoc on Friday night. Starting at 7 p.m., the program will focus on actions taken by the U.S. Navy before and after the incident, and how the historic location of the disaster has been managed for the past 100 years.

This free event is presented by the Lompoc Museum, and will also take place on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Find more information on the museum's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lompocmuseum1/

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0