Mic check: Los Alamos' theater group moves into new performance house

The Los Alamos Depot Mall and Bar, a historic landmark which served as the end of the line for the Port Harford-Bound lumbar railway between 1882 and 1887, will be one of the sites hosting Los Alamos Flea Dec. 2-4.

 Courtesy of Visit Los Alamos

Los Alamos nonprofit Build Her Empire will host its inaugural community fundraising event, Los Alamos Flea, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Dec. 2 to 4 to benefit women and families in need around the Santa Ynez Valley.

The three-day festival will feature thrift shopping, live music, guest speakers, book signings, celebrated chefs and local wine offered at designated locations in Los Alamos, including The Depot Mall & Bar and Casa Dumetz Wines.

“With my experience generating revenue from meaningful events, the best way I can help address these issues is by harnessing the spotlight on Los Alamos to tell local stories and raise funds," said event host and founder Katie Smith-Adair, a Los Alamos implant from Brooklyn.

 

0
0
0
0
0