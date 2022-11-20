Los Alamos nonprofit Build Her Empire will host its inaugural community fundraising event, Los Alamos Flea, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Dec. 2 to 4 to benefit women and families in need around the Santa Ynez Valley.
The three-day festival will feature thrift shopping, live music, guest speakers, book signings, celebrated chefs and local wine offered at designated locations in Los Alamos, including The Depot Mall & Bar and Casa Dumetz Wines.
“With my experience generating revenue from meaningful events, the best way I can help address these issues is by harnessing the spotlight on Los Alamos to tell local stories and raise funds," said event host and founder Katie Smith-Adair, a Los Alamos implant from Brooklyn.
Nationally renowned historian and President Abraham Lincoln impersonator John Voehl will be joined on stage by Mrs. Lincoln (Pamela Voehl), and together they will share memories of their holiday traditions as the first family.
Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural 'Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival' will kick off Friday, Dec. 2, showcasing thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display.
Solvang Library's "Holiday Hallway Booksale" kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring an assortment …