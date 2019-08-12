The Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club has announced the preliminary event lineup for the 73rd annual Old Days celebration, slated for Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29.
The family-friendly weekend themed “Celebrating Old Days, Blazing New Trails,” spotlights the quaint town's western-style attractions and offers activities and entertainment for all ages.
The public is invited to revel with Los Alamos residents as they honor, preserve and celebrate the town's authentic Western heritage.
Admission to the event is free. Paid portions of the weekend go to benefit a variety of local organizations and the all-volunteer, philanthropic Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, which sponsors, coordinates and hosts the annual event.
Los Alamos is located at the intersection of Highway 101 and State Route 135, the main thoroughfare being Bell Street.
To view the 2019 Los Alamos Valley Old Days event weekend schedule and access event highlights, car show and parade applications, visit www.LAVMC.org.
