On July 26, Conrad Gonzales of Santa Ynez Valley taco counter and café ValleFresh will officially shutter his current Los Alamos location and transition into Cisko Kid Food Enterprise, his newest culinary venture. According to the Santa Barbara County chef, caterer and restaurateur, he will partner with Santa Maria Valley winemaker and farmer James Ontiveros of Ranchos de Ontiveros vineyards to launch their Los Alamos-based collaborative project: a wine tasting room, event space and eatery called “Cisko Kid Los Alamos.”