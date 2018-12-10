On Dec. 8 Santa Ynez Valley's "Little L.A." welcomed a large crowd of merry attendees to its 2018 Los Alamos Holiday Stroll. Businesses stayed open late to offer holiday cheer in the form of good eats, wine, caroling, shopping and gift specials.
The Olga Reed Senior/Junior Chorus gathered with event-goers at 5 p.m., singing carols around the town's Christmas tree located in the Arthur Ferrini Park, and at 5:30 p.m., the colorful tree lit up in a ceremony that officially kicked off Los Alamos' holiday season.
Local photographer Jeffrey Bloom said that he had earlier in the day gone to the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club where Santa was handing out gifts to bunches of happy kids.
"And I stopped by the Los Alamos Senior Center to take a few snaps of the interior, which had been set up by volunteers with hundreds of wrapped gifts for the Red Star Family Christmas," said Bloom.