Longoria Wines in Lompoc will debut its recently renovated tasting room with a grand re-opening celebration from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring live music, a food truck and Longoria wine.
The tasting room — located at 415 E. Chestnut Ave. — was originally a farmhouse built in 1913 that then became the JM Club, a diatomaceous earth-mining operation.
In 1982, Rick Longoria established the location as a winery with the vision of producing artisanal wines from Santa Barbara County vineyards.