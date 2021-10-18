U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, thanks members of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Air Force Association Chapter 266 and the Non-Commissioned Officers Association for hosting a free lunch for airmen and guardians.
Volunteers serve up a free lunch to airmen and guardians at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce's annual Military Appreciation Barbecue.
Dozens of enlisted personnel at Vandenberg Space Force Base were served a free lunch at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce's annual Military Appreciation Barbecue.
Military Appreciation Barbecue attendees play lawn games during the event at Cocheo Park on Vandenberg Space Port Base.
Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee said “thank you” to the uniformed men and women of Vandenberg Space Force Base for their service by organizing the annual Military Appreciation Barbecue.
Air Force Association Chapter 266 and the Non-Commissioned Officers Association volunteer to co-host the free lunch for airmen and guardians Oct. 14 at Cocheo Park on the base.
The annual barbecue was attended by dozens of enlisted personnel, who were served up lunch by the volunteers.
In addition to the free lunch, the event included brief remarks by U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, and lawn games for fun, a chamber spokesman said.
Photos: Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce says ‘thank you’ with annual barbecue