071218 LOM Pride Community 02.jpg
Buy Now

In this July 2018 file photo, Vicki Andersen looks at one of her paintings, close to another of her works hanging at top left, in the Cypress Gallery in Lompoc. 

 Len Wood Staff

The Lompoc Valley Art Association annual fall art show competition will take place at the Cypress Gallery during the month of October.

The competition is open to all Santa Barbara County artists, 18 years or older, with a variety of mediums accepted. 

The community will act as judges, with gallery visitors voting for their favorite pieces in October.

 

0
0
0
0
0