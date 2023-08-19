The competition is open to all Santa Barbara County artists, 18 years or older, with a variety of mediums accepted.
The community will act as judges, with gallery visitors voting for their favorite pieces in October.
Submissions will be accepted at the gallery on Monday, Sept. 25. Works must be appropriately mounted for display purposes.
The juried show will award cash prizes to first, second and third place winners.
Winners will be announced at the show awards ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 29.
Competition entry forms can be picked up alongside the show prospectus at the Cypress Gallery, or those interested can request it be sent via the gallery's Facebook page.
The Cypress Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 119 E. Cypress Ave.