Lompoc and Cabrillo high school seniors stopped by their respective campuses Wednesday afternoon to pick up caps and gowns in preparation for graduation day, set for Thursday, June 10.
In a move back to near normalcy, Lompoc schools will hold in-person commencement ceremonies, with some modifications, according to Brian Jaramillo, executive director of education services for Lompoc Unified School District.
Lompoc High School's commencement will take place at 12:30 p.m. June 10 at Huyck Stadium. Cabrillo High School will host its ceremony the same day at 2:30 p.m. on the campus football field.
Maple High School graduates will sport their caps and gowns a day earlier — at 1 p.m. June 9 — on the back lawn of the campus.
According to Jaramillo, plans to hold in-person ceremonies this year are based on Santa Barbara County's current orange tier status that allows for 33% capacity in event spaces. The orange tier is the state's second-least-restrictive reopening stage.
Based on seating capacity in their respective spaces, Lompoc High graduates will be limited to five guests per person while Cabrillo High graduates will be allowed three guests, according to Jaramillo. A four-person guest limit will be imposed on Maple High graduates.
"Maple may [host] multiple ceremonies if there are enough graduates to warrant that, since their space is so small," Jaramillo added.
He explained that all graduating seniors will be seated 3 feet apart, and 6 feet of space will be maintained to separate unrelated family units.
Students must register their guests prior to the ceremonies, a practice that also has been adopted for school sporting events.
Should the county move into the state's least-restrictive yellow tier in the next 2½ weeks, Jaramillo said the maximum capacity would bump up to 67% and require the reconfiguration of seating charts.
Adjustments to seating and guest capacity can be made until June 1, he noted.
To ensure that family and friends unable to attend in-person graduation ceremonies can participate, the district plans to livestream the events, Jaramillo said.
Miguel Guzman Farias shows off a folder of his school pictures dating back to kindergarten he received during Cabrillo High School’s drive-through event for seniors to pick up their graduation caps and gowns.
Counselor Brianne Jory checks in Isabel Hapil, in red mask, who is headed to UC Davis, Yza Wilhelm, left, and Erin Marrs, right, on Wednesday afternoon during Cabrillo High School’s drive-through event for seniors to pick up their graduation caps and gowns.
Len Wood Contributor
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.