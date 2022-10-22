The Lompoc Rotary inducted its newest member, Halle Bedford Dyer, during its Sept. 14 meeting, making three generations in the Bedford family simultaneously serving the local nonprofit club.
Dyer, who is the owner of South Side Coffee Company in downtown Lompoc, joins her paternal grandfather, George Bedford, and mother, Heather Bedford — both longtime business owners in Lompoc.
"Rotary is a great fit for me and I’m eager to get to work on some of our local projects as well as help with the international ones," said Dyer. "I’m ready!"