The 19th annual Lompoc Police Cruise event is set to roll through downtown Friday, Aug. 11, between 5 and 7 p.m., as part of the final event of the Old Town Market weekly series themed "Public Safety Night."
Car fever continues Saturday Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when a variety of vehicles staged and on display at Ryon Park will compete for a winner's title in categories of "Ugliest Ride in the 805" and "Best in Show."
The latter winning entry will be featured in the car show poster for 2024 through the police foundation.
Food trucks and family friendly activities will be on-site during the car show and four peddle cars customized by local businesses Caliber Collision, Hot Rod Alley and N&F Body Repair will be raffled.
Music will be provided by J. Turner, disc jockey.
Car show registration is open from 7 to 9 a.m., off Ocean Ave. and South J Street. Judging kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m., with winners announced at 2 p.m.
A pre-registration entry fee for the car show is $35 and $40 on the day of the event.
The cost to participate in Friday's car cruise is a $20 suggested donation. Participants will line up at the Civic Center off South C Street at 5 p.m. ahead of the cruise.
Proceeds from both events will go toward the purchase of equipment and training for the Lompoc Police Department as well as the Lompoc High School Athletics Department.
The 2023 Police Car Show is sponsored by Imerys Performance Minerals and presented by The Lompoc Police Foundation and the Lompoc Police Officers Association.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.