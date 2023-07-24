081018 Car Show cruise 12.jpg
Buy Now

Cruisers drive on Ocean Avenue during the Lompoc Police Car Show downtown event in 2018. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

The 19th annual Lompoc Police Cruise event is set to roll through downtown Friday, Aug. 11, between 5 and 7 p.m., as part of the final event of the Old Town Market weekly series themed "Public Safety Night."

Car fever continues Saturday Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when a variety of vehicles staged and on display at Ryon Park will compete for a winner's title in categories of "Ugliest Ride in the 805" and "Best in Show."

The latter winning entry will be featured in the car show poster for 2024 through the police foundation.  

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0