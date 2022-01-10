Results are in for the city's annual 5K Resolution Run that took place Jan. 1 at Lompoc's River Bend Multipurpose Trail to ring in a healthy new year.
Nineteen participants, 11 adults and eight youth under 16 years of age, participated in the run hosted by the Lompoc Recreation Division, a city spokeswoman said.
Participants age 5 to 7 ran in the 1K, and those age 8 to 16 took part in the 3K run. Adults competed in the 5K race.
First- and second-place awards were given to winners in each age category.
Results in the adult race are available at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument/33808.
Results for the youth races are available at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument/33810