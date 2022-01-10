2022 Lompoc Resolution Run

Participants in Lompoc's 2022 New Year's Day Resolution Run gather at the finish line on Jan. 1.

 Contributed

Results are in for the city's annual 5K Resolution Run that took place Jan. 1 at Lompoc's River Bend Multipurpose Trail to ring in a healthy new year.

Nineteen participants, 11 adults and eight youth under 16 years of age, participated in the run hosted by the Lompoc Recreation Division, a city spokeswoman said.

Participants age 5 to 7 ran in the 1K, and those age 8 to 16 took part in the 3K run. Adults competed in the 5K race.

First- and second-place awards were given to winners in each age category.

Results in the adult race are available at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument/33808.

Results for the youth races are available at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument/33810

 

