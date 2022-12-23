Four winners were named in Lompoc's 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest from among 42 residential nominations and a school located within city limits.
The bright and festive lawn at 1408 West Pear Avenue called judges to award "Best Overall" title to the residence, while a first, second and third were also named.
The home at 921 North R St. was awarded first place, 1100 Archer Street placed second, and third place went to 412 South Sage Street.
Contest judges — the Beautification and Appearance Commission — carried out judging of outdoor decorations Saturday evening, when Christmas lights could best be seen.
Though commercial locations each year are considered in the business category, none this year were nominated, according to contest officials.
Officials, however, recognized the following businesses for their holiday spirit and standout decorations: The Garden Shoppe, Bumatay Jewelers, Hangar 7, Cold Coast Brewing Company and the Box Shop.
The beautification commission expressed their thanks to all who participated in this year’s holiday decoration contest, including those who submitted nominations.
For a complete list of holiday lights contest nominees and a corresponding map, visit lompocrecord.com
Photos: 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest
