The Lompoc Public Library is partnering with state agency CalFresh Healthy Living to present a summertime cooking series that aims to educate attendees about the importance of good nutrition and healthy meal preparation.
The series is free and open to the public.
The Garden to Kitchen Cooking series kicks off at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery with themed workshop "Alicia’s Fruity Drinks: You’re one in a melon." Attendees will engage in conversation and a corresponding activity led by Abbi Marrs, community education specialist with Cal Fresh Healthy Living of the UC Cooperative Extension. Recipes are provided.
Three subsequent workshops in the series also will take place at the library and will feature special guests each Wednesday at 2 p.m.
To access the program schedule, go to cityoflompoc.com/library or contact the library at 805-875-8775.