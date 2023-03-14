Little Women 3-5 101.jpg

The story of Little Women surrounds the lives of the four March sisters, from left: Beth (Alondra Alvarez-Solis), Jo (Amanda Anderson); mother, Marmee (Donna Kemp), Meg (Lauren Jansen), and Amy (Scarlett Rains).

 Contributed, Bree Jansen

Lompoc High Theatre Arts will present a musical version of the classic story Little Women at the Lompoc High Little Theatre beginning Friday, with performances to be held March 17-19.

Curtains go up on Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. for matinee performances on Sundays.

Little Women is based on the autobiographical novel by Louisa May Alcott and follows the tale of would-be writer Jo March and her sisters as they navigate family, love, life, and loss while growing up in Civil War America.

Aunt March (Miranda Felix) tells Jo (Amanda Anderson) how to behave like a proper lady in the musical rendition of Little Women presented by Lompoc High Theatre Arts.
Beth (Alondra Alvarez-Solis) and Mr. Laurence (Scout Hierholzer) dance together, celebrating their love of music in the musical rendition of Little Women presented by Lompoc High Theatre Arts.
The cast and crew of the Lompoc High production of Little Women the musical being performed at the school's Little Theatre March 17-19.
