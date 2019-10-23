Pedestrians in downtown Lompoc were treated to free bouquets of flowers Wednesday morning as part of a local florist’s efforts to spread happiness and cheer.
Representatives of Ocean View Flowers, which is based in Lompoc, gave away the floral arrangements as part of the national “Petal It Forward” campaign organized by the Society of American Florists. Through the promotion, random passersby were given two bouquets — one to keep and another to give away to the person of their choosing.
The event was designed to help people start their day in a happier mood. It was created after a study from the University of North Florida found that living with flowers reduces stress, and an independent survey revealed that people reported feeling happier after both receiving and giving away flowers, according to the Society of American Florists.
