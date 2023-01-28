The 75th anniversary season of the Lompoc Concert Association continues Saturday, Feb. 11 with a featured performance by Southern California pianist Jason Stoll in concert at the First United Methodist Church, 925 N. F Street.
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Stoll then will perform an uplifting program themed “Fantasy on Themes from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story,” by young composer Andy Villemez, along with works by Granados, Ravel, Chopin, and Beethoven, among others.
Stoll holds degrees from California State University, Northridge; the Juilliard School; and the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. He was named a semi-finalist in the 2015 Dublin International Piano Competition and finalist in the 2013 American Paderewski Piano competition.
The evening will open with an appearance by local high school student and classical violinist Kaitlyn Greenwood.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, and are $25 for adults and $5 for students.
This year's Lompoc Concert Association's season is supported by Explore Lompoc.