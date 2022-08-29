The $3.6 million College Park project in Lompoc was selected for funding by the California Outdoors for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68). The revitalized space, estimated to break ground in 2023, will be replaced by a brand-new 15,500-square-foot skate park with playground, game area, basketball courts, a picnic area, restrooms, landscaping, lighting for extended use and security cameras.
The public is invited to provide input on the new proposed skate park during the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at City Hall.
Elements of the skate park will be discussed in relation to Lompoc's College Park redesign project.
The city received funding for the project through a $3.6 million grant from the California Outdoors for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68), enabling the city to pursue plans for the new skate park with lighting.
Other proposed features at the park include two half basketball courts with lighting, a playground and game area with lighting, picnic area with a shade structure, mural wall that will block the wind, a restroom building and landscaping throughout the park.
Lompoc city staff and consultants will be on hand at the meeting to engage in the community input process regarding skate park features, a city spokeswoman said.