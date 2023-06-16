061523 Classical School of Ballet anniversary

Classical School of Ballet advanced level dancers will perform at the 56th anniversary Dancefest 2023 show on June 23 and 24. In photo, standing top row from left: Devan Cole, Jessica Wilson, Ashley Wuitschick and Dana Hjelm; and kneeling bottom row from left: Nashaya Norwood, Kaitlyn Greenwood, Kaitlin Tosh and Delaney O’Neal.

 Contributed

The Classical School of Ballet of Lompoc is celebrating its 56th anniversary with a special "Dancefest 2023" performance to be held at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m.

Studio director Angela Mill's students will perform ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and ballet pointe solos in a 90-minute production.

"These amazing children, teenagers and adults have worked diligently, and attend dance weekly to be a part of something wonderful to express themselves as artists in our local community," said Mill.

 

