Studio director Angela Mill's students will perform ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and ballet pointe solos in a 90-minute production.
"These amazing children, teenagers and adults have worked diligently, and attend dance weekly to be a part of something wonderful to express themselves as artists in our local community," said Mill.
Advanced-level dancers will entertain audiences in Act 1 — a Vivaldi piece choreographed by Sue Dalton with music by Antonio Lucio Vivaldi.
Dancers will join up in Act 2 — 'Fantasy Circus,' set to the music of Dmitri Shostakovich. The act features young dancers as baby lions, balloon vendors, clowns, parrots, wire-walkers and unicorns, followed by an energetic circus finale that combines all ballet dance classes.
Act 3, themed 'A Little Bit of This and a Little Bit of That,' will feature jazz and tap performances — youngest level to advanced dancers — and ballet pointe solos and lyrical dances presented by advanced-level dancers to a mix of music from various artists.
"We would love to give you this gift of a performance of happy students performing well rehearsed dances for you," said Mill.
The Lompoc Civic Auditorium is located at 217 South L Street.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and can purchased at the door or during rehearsals on Monday, June 19, Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday June 21, at 217 South L Street between 4 and 8 p.m.
Baked goods will be for sale during show intermissions.