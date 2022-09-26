The Lompoc Theatre Project is bringing back the
Lompoc Chalks Festival after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
This year's family-friendly event is slated to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23, at the Lompoc Airport and will feature local and out-of-town chalk artists, food trucks, a vendor faire and kids corner.
The event is free and open to the public.
Attendees will be invited to watch the artists in action over the course of the weekend and enjoy live entertainment on-site.
Featured on stage will be performances by Garcia Dance Studio, Live and Love Dance Productions, Lompoc High School Dance Company, as well as local musicians, including Too Little Too Late, Skunk Puppy, Whose House is This?, and Radiation Invasion.
Featured artist Delphine Anaya, who travels the country creating extraordinary chalk art, is set to return to this year's Lompoc Chalks Festival. In the photo she completes a piece of art at a previous chalk event.
C. Gary Satterfield, Contributed
According to Barbara Satterfield, president of the Theatre board and chair of the Lompoc Chalks, featured artist
Delphine Anaya, who travels the country creating extraordinary chalk art, is set to return this year.
Satterfield explained that moving the event this year to the airport from its former downtown location site has several advantages.
“The airport provides a larger space to easily support the different aspects of the festival," she said, noting that it also offers a premium surface for the artists to work on. "There is plenty of parking and we will have use of a hanger for seating, entertainment and displays."
Ultimately, Satterfield said the goal is to one day host the event at the downtown theatre parking lot — "but that won’t happen until we are able to resurface it," she noted.
Major event sponsors include Grocery Outlet and the Santa Barbara Bowl Outreach.
Sponsorship opportunities still are available and would assist organizers with providing accommodations for out-of-town artists to join local talent.
Close
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Members of the Sunburst Community work on their artwork Saturday during the "Lompoc Chalks" fundraiser for the Lompoc Theatre Project.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
A young artist works on a chalk drawing Friday during the first day of the "Lompoc Chalks" festival in the 100 blocks of South H and I streets. The event will continue through Sunday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Free tractor rides with driver Rodney Ezkert of the River Bottom Boys provided tours to spectators at the "Lompoc Chalks" festival Saturday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artists who gathered on the 100 blocks of South H and I streets Saturday created a variety of images for "Lompoc Chalks," a fundraiser for the Lompoc Theatre Project.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artist Ed Brooks works along his Granddaughter Arwen Glisky while Angela and Alex Brooks take a break.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
A "Lompoc Chalks" artist created an image appropriate for the approaching Halloween season during Saturday's session of the two-day event.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Snoopy and Woodstock make an appearance at the Lompoc Chalk Festival.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Barbara Satterfield and Heather Bedford. Both are on the Board of Directors for the Lompoc Theatre Project.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Luis Limares working on Coast Hills Credit Union's entry.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artist checking on her progress at the Lompoc Chalk Festival on Saturday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Skylar McCollough works on Toyota of Lompoc's entry during the 2019 Chalk Festival.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Dancers from Destined Dance at the Lompoc Chalk Festival Saturday .
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Karissa Otero working on image for Surf Connection.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Dancers from Destined Dance.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artists working on drawings at the Lompoc Chalk Festival on Saturday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Dorian Jones entertains spectators with Contact Staff... a version of martial arts.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Crowd enjoying the action during a sunny Saturday at the Lompoc Chalk Festival.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Vendor booths also drew spectators during the first day of the "Lompoc Chalks" art festival Saturday on South H and I streets.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Frank Costa and Barbara Satterfield enjoying the festivities.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Kasi Costa and Taylor Bray work on image for Ocean View Flowers.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Madelyn Chastain working on McComb Properties entry.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Members of the Sunburst Community work on their artwork Saturday during the "Lompoc Chalks" fundraiser for the Lompoc Theatre Project.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
A young artist works on a chalk drawing Friday during the first day of the "Lompoc Chalks" festival in the 100 blocks of South H and I streets. The event will continue through Sunday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Free tractor rides with driver Rodney Ezkert of the River Bottom Boys provided tours to spectators at the "Lompoc Chalks" festival Saturday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artists who gathered on the 100 blocks of South H and I streets Saturday created a variety of images for "Lompoc Chalks," a fundraiser for the Lompoc Theatre Project.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artist Ed Brooks works along his Granddaughter Arwen Glisky while Angela and Alex Brooks take a break.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
A "Lompoc Chalks" artist created an image appropriate for the approaching Halloween season during Saturday's session of the two-day event.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Snoopy and Woodstock make an appearance at the Lompoc Chalk Festival.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Barbara Satterfield and Heather Bedford. Both are on the Board of Directors for the Lompoc Theatre Project.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Luis Limares working on Coast Hills Credit Union's entry.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artist checking on her progress at the Lompoc Chalk Festival on Saturday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Skylar McCollough works on Toyota of Lompoc's entry during the 2019 Chalk Festival.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Dancers from Destined Dance at the Lompoc Chalk Festival Saturday .
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Karissa Otero working on image for Surf Connection.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Dancers from Destined Dance.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artists working on drawings at the Lompoc Chalk Festival on Saturday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Dorian Jones entertains spectators with Contact Staff... a version of martial arts.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Crowd enjoying the action during a sunny Saturday at the Lompoc Chalk Festival.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Vendor booths also drew spectators during the first day of the "Lompoc Chalks" art festival Saturday on South H and I streets.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Frank Costa and Barbara Satterfield enjoying the festivities.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Kasi Costa and Taylor Bray work on image for Ocean View Flowers.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Madelyn Chastain working on McComb Properties entry.